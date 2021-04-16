Estás leyendo: Rusia responde a EEUU con la expulsión de diez diplomáticos y sanciones

Rusia responde a EEUU con la expulsión de diez diplomáticos y sanciones

El ministro de Exteriores ruso, Serguéi Lavrov, precisó en la rueda de prensa que Moscú elaborará una lista negra de ocho funcionarios y adelantó otras sanciones contra fundaciones y organizaciones estadounidenses. 

Vladimir Putin en la International Libya Conference, celebrada en Berlín | EFE
Vladimir Putin en la International Libya Conference, celebrada en Berlín Foto de archivo. — EFE.

MOSCÚ

Rusia anunció hoy que expulsará a diez diplomáticos estadounidenses en respuesta a una decisión similar adoptada la víspera por Estados Unidos a causa del ciberespionaje ruso y la injerencia en Ucrania. Además, el ministro de Exteriores ruso, Serguéi Lavrov, precisó en la rueda de prensa que Moscú elaborará una lista negra de ocho funcionarios y adelantó otras sanciones contra fundaciones y organizaciones estadounidenses que asegura interfieren en los asuntos internos de Rusia. 

(Habrá ampliación)

