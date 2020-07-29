Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 12.907 nuevos contagios en los últimos siete días

EMERGENCIA POR EL CORONAVIRUS Sanidad notifica 12.907 nuevos contagios en los últimos siete días

Los nuevos contagios de la covid vuelven a superar el millar en 24 horas, con 1.153 casos.

29/07/2020.- Varios ciudadanos con mascarilla pasean por una calle del centro de Madrid, este miércoles. La Comunidad de Madrid declaró obligatorio el uso de mascarilla en todos los espacios, abiertos o cerrados, no permitirá grupos de más de diez personas en terrazas o en reuniones al aire libre o en el interior, obligará a las terrazas y centros de ocio a cerrar a las 01.30 horas y registrará, con DNI, a los clientes de estos establecimientos para facilitar los rastreos si hay un positivo. EFE/Mariscal

El número de nuevos casos de la covid-19 en los últimos siete días es de 12.907, según los últimos datos del Ministerio de Sanidad. En las últimas 24 horas el número de nuevos positivos registrados es de 1.153, tal y como reflejan las estadísticas oficiales, frente a los 905 contabilizados ayer. Una cifra que deja a España con un global de 282.641 contagios desde que inició la pandemia.

Respecto al número de víctimas mortales, en la última semana se han contabilizado nueve muertes por causa de la covid-19. El cómputo general, conforme a los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, es de 28.441 muertes desde el inicio de la epidemia.

Aragón, con 424 nuevos positivos; Catalunya, con 211; y Madrid, con 199, son las comunidades que más han contribuido a este incremento de más de un millar de nuevos casos en las últimas 24 horas.

Por otra parte, se contabilizan 427 hospitalizaciones nuevas en la última semana y 21 ingresos en UCI.

