El número de nuevos casos de la covid-19 en los últimos siete días es de 12.907, según los últimos datos del Ministerio de Sanidad. En las últimas 24 horas el número de nuevos positivos registrados es de 1.153, tal y como reflejan las estadísticas oficiales, frente a los 905 contabilizados ayer. Una cifra que deja a España con un global de 282.641 contagios desde que inició la pandemia.
Respecto al número de víctimas mortales, en la última semana se han contabilizado nueve muertes por causa de la covid-19. El cómputo general, conforme a los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, es de 28.441 muertes desde el inicio de la epidemia.
Aragón, con 424 nuevos positivos; Catalunya, con 211; y Madrid, con 199, son las comunidades que más han contribuido a este incremento de más de un millar de nuevos casos en las últimas 24 horas.
Por otra parte, se contabilizan 427 hospitalizaciones nuevas en la última semana y 21 ingresos en UCI.
