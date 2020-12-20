Estás leyendo: Segundo concierto de Raphael en Madrid ante 5.000 personas

Segundo concierto de Raphael en Madrid ante 5.000 personas

Según fuentes de la organización, esta segunda velada ha reunido a "unos cinco mil asistentes como ayer", incluidos los invitados y pese a que inicialmente se habían vendido menos entradas para el segundo concierto.

Raphael en un momento de sus conciertos en Madrid.- EFE

El segundo concierto de Raphael, celebrado esta noche de domingo en el Wizink Center de Madrid, ha congregado a unas cinco mil personas y ha transcurrido "sin incidencias y respetando todas las medidas de seguridad", tras la polémica surgida acerca del aforo en el concierto del sábado.

"Ha habido total normalidad y se han respetado todas las medidas de seguridad. El aforo ha estado en torno al 30 por ciento y sin ninguna incidencia", han dicho a Efe las mismas fuentes.

El primer concierto en la noche del sábado suscitó críticas en las redes sociales por la afluencia multitudinaria en un espacio cerrado cuando se acaban de restringir las reuniones familiares a seis personas de dos núcleos diferentes.

Por su parte, el WiZink Center salió al paso de las críticas en un comunicado en el que precisaba que el sábado hubo 4.368 personas en los asientos habilitados, un 25%, "cuando por normativa se hubiese podido activar hasta el 40% del aforo", y que se cumplieron todas las medidas de seguridad, e incluso se duplicó el espacio obligatorio entre butacas.

