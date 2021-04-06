Estos son los nombres de los empresarios que asumieron los 4,4 millones de euros regularizados por el emérito

madridActualizado:
La ayuda al emérito salió a 250.000 euros por barba. Los fondos con los que el rey Juan Carlos regularizó su situación fiscal corrieron a cargo de un grupo de empresarios amigos del monarca. Según ha podido saber El Confidencial, entre los contribuyentes se encuentran Vicente Boluda, Jaime Castellanos, Alejandro Aznar y Diego del Alcázar, con Javier Corsini, gestor de una de las fincas de caza habituales de Juan Carlos, como recaudador.
Tal y como ha declarado el naviero Vicente Boluda a dicho medios, los empresarios que han asumido la deuda fiscal del emérito, que rondaba los 4,4 millones de euros, han tenido que ser más de 20. Sin embargo, según apunta El Confidencial, el número de participantes en la colecta no llegaría a la decena, entre ellos Javier Corsini, al frente de Great Spanish Hunts, empresa responsable de la gestión de la finca La Flamenca, donde el emérito gustaba de practicar la caza.
Dicha información cita también a otros contribuyentes e intermediarios que podrían estar detrás de esa importante suma. Como por ejemplo Félix Sanz Roldán, ex director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, Jaime Castellanos, presidente del banco de negocios Lazard, Diego del Alcázar y Silvela, presidente del Instituto de Empresa Business School, Alejandro Aznar, presidente de las Bodegas Marqués de Riscal y de la naviera Ibaizabal, y la aristócrata y empresaria Alicia Koplowitz.
El Confidencial también cita algunos empresarios que se habrían negado a colaborar en la colecta real. Entre ellos, el diario menciona a empresarios como Alberto Alcocer, Alberto Cortina, Rafael del Pino, José Manuel Entrecanales, Borja Prado y Juan Abelló. Personas que fueron cercanas al monarca cuya negativa a colaborar, según esta información, habría decepcionado al Juan Carlos.
