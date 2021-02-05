Estás leyendo: El TSJM anula Madrid Central

El TSJM anula Madrid Central 

Tras varios recursos por parte del PP y del círculo de empresarios, finalmente es anulado por no incluir el trámite de información pública. 

Madrid Central. Europa Press

La sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha anulado el acuerdo del Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, de 5 de octubre de 2018, por el que se aprueba la Ordenanza de Movilidad Sostenible que alberga Madrid Central por no incluir el trámite de información pública.

En el fallo, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, el TSJM admite el recurso de Círculo de Empresarios de Ocio Nocturno y de Espectáculos de Madrid (CEONM), y anula la medida puesta en marcha durante la Alcaldía de Manuela Carmena.

Esta anulación se suma a las anteriores tras recursos del PP, la Comunidad de Madrid, y la mercantil 'DVuelta Asistencia Legal'. Quedan pendientes los recursos de Pyramid Consulting así como el de Automovilistas Europeos.

"Los empresarios alegaban que se habían omitido los trámites esenciales señalados en su aprobación"

Los empresarios alegaban en el recurso que se habían omitido los trámites esenciales señalados en su aprobación y haberse incumplido los principios recogidos en el Título III de la Ley 40/2015, de 1 de octubre, de Régimen Jurídico del Sector Público.

