Asteroide Una brillante bola de fuego atraviesa el cielo en Sevilla y Cádiz

La roca que originó este fenómeno entró en la atmósfera a unos 61.000 kilómetros por hora, una enorme velocidad que hizo que se volviese incandescente.

Captura del vídeo difundido por el Observatorio de Calar Alto.

madrid

europa press

La primera bola de fuego que ha sido detectada en 2020 por el Centro Astronómico Hispano-Alemán ha tenido lugar en el suroccidente de España. Una roca procedente de un asteroide ha entrado bruscamente en la atmósfera terrestre a las 00.08 horas de este miércoles, generando una brillante bola de fuego que ha podido ser vista desde varios puntos de las provincias de Sevilla y Cádiz.

La roca que originó este fenómeno entró en la atmósfera a unos 61.000 kilómetros por hora, una enorme velocidad que hizo que se volviese incandescente, generándose así una brillante bola de fuego a una altitud inicial de 61 kilómetros sobre el suelo. La bola de fuego se movió entonces en dirección norte, comenzando sobre la provincia de Cádiz y finalizando a una altitud de 20 kilómetros sobre la provincia de Sevilla

Así lo refleja el análisis realizado por el astrofísico José María Madiedo del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), investigador responsable del Proyecto Smart, dedicado a monitorizar continuamente para registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Solar. 

Se trata de la primera brillante bola de fuego detectada en lo que va de año 2020 en toda España y ha sido registrada con los detectores del Proyecto Smart localizados en los observatorios de Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada) y Sevilla. También ha sido grabada con una de las cámaras del sistema de vigilancia exterior que opera el Observatorio de Calar Alto en Almería.

