Astronomía Una colorida bola de fuego sobrevuela el sur de España a 54.000 km/h

Una roca de un asteroide entró la noche del 17 de junio a unos 83 km de altitud sobre la provincia de Badajoz, extinguiéndose poco después a unos 44 kilómetros de la superficie terrestre. Su entrada fue registrada por cuatro observatorios astronómicos como una vistosa bola de fuego con destellos rojos y verdes.

Bola de fuego con un intenso color rojo y verde observada la noche del 17 de junio sobre España. / SINC/ Meteoroides.net
Madrid

SINC

En torno a las 0:16h (hora peninsular española) del 17 de junio, una brillante y hermosa bola de fuego pudo ser vista cruzando los cielos del sur y el centro del país.

El fenómeno se produjo al entrar en la atmósfera terrestre una roca procedente de un asteroide a una velocidad de unos 54.000 km/h. Se inició a unos 83 km de altitud al sur de la provincia de Badajoz y se movió en dirección noroeste, extinguiéndose a una altitud de unos 44 km.

El asteroide pasó a unos 83 km de altitud sobre la provincia de Badajoz

La bola de fuego, visible en la mitad sur de la Península por su gran luminosidad, ha sido registrada por los detectores del proyecto SMART desde los observatorios astronómicos de Sierra Nevada (Granada), Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo) y Huelva.

Las imágenes más espectaculares fueron grabadas desde Sevilla, desde donde algunas personas pudieron ver cómo este luminoso objeto parecía caer verticalmente, con un intenso color rojo y verde. La verticalidad y colores de esta bola de fuego la hacen diferente a otras parecidas observadas y grabadas con frecuencia.

Los detectores del proyecto SMART operan en el marco de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (SWEMN), cuyo objetivo es monitorizar continuamente el cielo con el fin de registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del sistema solar.

El evento ha sido analizado y comunicado a través de las redes sociales por el investigador responsable de este proyecto, el profesor José María Madiedo del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC).

