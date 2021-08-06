Una bola de fuego de un meteoroide cruza el sureste de España a 90.000 km/h

MadridActualizado:
Una bola de fuego generada por un fragmento (un meteoroide) desprendido del cometa 169P/NEAT cruzó la madrugada del jueves el Mediterráneo y el sureste peninsular, tras entrar en la atmósfera a una velocidad de unos 90.000 kilómetros por hora.
El bólido fue grabado por los detectores del proyecto SMART, del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), desde los observatorios astronómicos de Sevilla, Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra y Sierra Nevada (Granada) y La Hita (Toledo).
Según el análisis del investigador principal del proyecto SMART, José María Madiedo, del IAA-CSIC, está bola de fuego ha sobrevolado el mar Mediterráneo y Andalucía esta pasada madrugada, a las 2:22 horas, y debido a su gran luminosidad pudo verse desde prácticamente todo el país.
El fenómeno luminoso, que está asociada a la lluvia de estrellas de las alfa-Capricórnidas y continúa activa estos días, se inició a una altitud de unos 104 kilómetros sobre el Mediterráneo, frente a la costa almeriense, extinguiéndose a unos 73 kilómetros de altura sobre el noreste de la provincia de Almería, casi en su límite con la Región de Murcia.
El fragmento que produjo este bólido se desintegró completamente en la atmósfera, sin que ninguna parte del material pudiese llegar al suelo o suponer algún riesgo.
Los detectores del proyecto SMART operan en el marco de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (SWEMN), que tiene como objetivo monitorizar continuamente el cielo con el fin de registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Solar.
