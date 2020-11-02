TOLEDOActualizado:
El impacto de una roca procedente de un cometa, que ha penetrado en la atmósfera a 65.000 kilómetros por hora, ha generado una brillante bola de fuego que ha podido ser contemplada desde toda España.
El fenómeno, que se produjo a las 19.53 horas de este domingo (hora peninsular), ha sido captado por los detectores del complejo astronómico de La Hita, en La Puebla de Almoradiel (Toledo), en el marco del proyecto Smart, ha informado hoy ese centro de observación.
El proyecto Smart monitoriza continuamente el cielo con el fin de registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Solar.
En una nota de prensa, el complejo de La Hita ha explicado que el análisis que ha hecho el astrofísico del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC) y responsable del proyecto Smart, José María Madiedo, ha determinado que la roca que originó la bola de fuego entró en la atmósfera terrestre sobre el sur de la provincia de Ciudad Real.
Debido a su elevada velocidad, el brusco rozamiento con el aire hizo que la roca se volviese incandescente a una altura de unos 97 kilómetros sobre la vertical de Puertollano.
Esta incandescencia generó la brillante bola de fuego, que por su gran luminosidad pudo verse desde más de 500 kilómetros de distancia, prácticamente desde toda España.
La bola de fuego, que mostró varias explosiones a lo largo de su trayectoria, avanzó en dirección oeste y se extinguió a una altitud de unos 64 kilómetros, lo que implica que quedó completamente destruida a gran altura, sin que ningún fragmento impactara contra el suelo.
