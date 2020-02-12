Estás leyendo: Identifican un circuito cerebral que podría señalar el riesgo a desarrollar Alzheimer

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Enfermedad neurodegenerativa Identifican un circuito cerebral que podría señalar el riesgo a desarrollar Alzheimer

Un grupo de investigadores ha mostrado la primera evidencia de que una conexión neuronal deficiente entre el tronco del encéfalo y el cerebelo puede predecir el riesgo a desarrollar la enfermedad.

Los investigadores han identificado un conjunto de neuronas responsables de la detección de los cambios relativos al tono. FOTOLIA
Ilustración de archivode unas neuronas. FOTOLIA

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

europa press

Investigadores del Instituto de Investigación Biomédica de Bellvitge (Idibell), el Consorcio de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Salud Mental (Cibersam), la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) y el Hospital de Bellvitge han identificado en un estudio la primera evidencia de que una conexión neuronal deficiente entre el tronco del encéfalo y el cerebelo puede ser predictiva del riesgo de desarrollar Alzheimer.

El estudio se ha publicado en la revista Journal of Psychiatric Research y ha contado con la colaboración de investigadores del centro Fleni de Buenos Aires (Argentina) y del Consorcio de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Enfermedades Neurodegenerativas (Ciberned), según han informado este miércoles en un comunicado.

El estudio se ha centrado en un grupo de hijos de pacientes con Alzheimer de inicio tardío, para "tratar de hallar marcadores de riesgo para desarrollar la enfermedad", y los individuos han mostrado un peor rendimiento en tests de memoria que aquellos sin historial familiar.

Los investigadores han descubierto que este hecho se asocia con el funcionamiento de un circuito neuronal que conecta una región del tronco encefálico con el cerebelo, una estructura que además del control del equilibrio y otras conductas motoras "se ha asociado con la capacidad de recordar a largo plazo".

Uno de los autores del artículo, Carles Soriano-Mas, ha explicado que el estudio abre la puerta a otras investigaciones en las que sería de interés determinar de qué forma la adopción de hábitos de vida saludables podrían modular la actividad de este circuito cerebral.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú