Estás leyendo: Un fármaco en investigación para la leucemia muestra resultados positivos en un ensayo clínico con humanos

Público
Público

Fármaco Un fármaco en investigación para la leucemia muestra resultados positivos en un ensayo clínico con humanos

El nuevo inhibidor de la LSD1 -iadademstat- ha mostrado "seguridad y tolerabilidad" en humanos como tratamiento ante la LMA refractaria o resistente al tratamiento en primera línea con quimioterapia.

Fármaco. / EFE
Fármaco. / EFE

Barcelona

europa press

Un nuevo fármaco para la leucemia mieloide aguda (LMA) ha mostrado resultados positivos en el primer ensayo clínico en humanos, realizado en el Vall d'Hebron Institut d'Oncologia (VHIO) de Barcelona, según ha informado este jueves en un comunicado el centro sanitario.

El nuevo inhibidor de la LSD1 -iadademstat- ha mostrado "seguridad y tolerabilidad" en humanos como tratamiento ante la LMA refractaria o resistente al tratamiento en primera línea con quimioterapia, lo que supone una alternativa terapéutica nueva para esta enfermedad.

Los resultados del estudio, elaborado por la doctora Olga Salamero, del Servicio de Hematología del Campus Vall d'Hebrón, han sido publicados recientemente en la revista Journal of Clinical Oncology, perteneciente a la Sociedad Americana de Oncología Clínica.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público