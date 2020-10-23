Barcelona
Un nuevo fármaco para la leucemia mieloide aguda (LMA) ha mostrado resultados positivos en el primer ensayo clínico en humanos, realizado en el Vall d'Hebron Institut d'Oncologia (VHIO) de Barcelona, según ha informado este jueves en un comunicado el centro sanitario.
El nuevo inhibidor de la LSD1 -iadademstat- ha mostrado "seguridad y tolerabilidad" en humanos como tratamiento ante la LMA refractaria o resistente al tratamiento en primera línea con quimioterapia, lo que supone una alternativa terapéutica nueva para esta enfermedad.
Los resultados del estudio, elaborado por la doctora Olga Salamero, del Servicio de Hematología del Campus Vall d'Hebrón, han sido publicados recientemente en la revista Journal of Clinical Oncology, perteneciente a la Sociedad Americana de Oncología Clínica.
