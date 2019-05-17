Identifican un biomarcador en sangre que detecta el alzheimer en fase inicial

Investigadores del Institut de Neurociències de la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Inc-UAB) y del Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red sobre Enfermedades Neurodegenerativas (Ciberned), entre otros, han identificado un biomarcador en sangre que diagnostica el alzheimer en fases iniciales.
El hallazgo ha consistido en identificar una firma molecular basada en pequeñas moléculas –compuesta por miR-92-3p, miR-181c-5p y miR-210-3p– que se han encontrado en pacientes con deterioro leve y alzheimer, así, estos datos preliminares han sugerido que la firma podría usarse para predecir la progresión del deterioro cognitivo leve de la enfermedad, según ha informado la UAB este viernes en un comunicado.
El investigador del Inc-UAB, José Rodríguez, ha asegurado que este trabajo permitirá un "impulso en el avance terapéutico" de la enfermedad, además de una aplicación de terapias no farmacológicas usadas para mantener la función cognitiva que mejorarán la calidad de vida de los pacientes.
Otra de las responsables del trabajo, Dolors Siedlecki-Wullich, ha indicado que se abre la puerta a un "kit molecular que podría proporcionar un método sencillo, mínimamente invasivo, eficaz y asequible" para el diagnóstico del alzheimer en su etapas iniciales en el examen rutinario que se realiza.
La investigación se ha publicado esta semana en Alzheimer's Research & Therapy y han formado parte investigadores de diferentes organizaciones nacionales e internacionales.
