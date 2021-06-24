Estás leyendo: Microsoft anuncia Windows 11, con un nuevo diseño y función multitarea

Informática Microsoft anuncia Windows 11, con un nuevo diseño y función multitarea

Microsoft anunció este jueves una nueva versión de su sistema operativo, la primera en seis años, que bautizó como Windows 11 y que presenta cambios en el menú de inicio y mejoras en la accesibilidad de Teams.

El gigante estadounidense del software ha decidido mover el menú de inicio y los iconos de las aplicaciones más usadas, de la esquina inferior izquierda de la pantalla (donde se encuentran en Windows 10) al centro, y ha añadido una función multitarea que permite asignar distintas medidas y formas a las ventanas.

Además del cambio de posición, el menú de inicio se convierte en una lanzadera adaptada a cada usuario, con las esquinas redondeadas y en la que se destacan, por ejemplo, los documentos usados recientemente o las aplicaciones favoritas. En cierta medida, la renovación del diseño de Windows 11 se acerca al de su principal competidor en el mercado de los sistemas operativos para ordenadores, Apple.

Otro aspecto novedoso del software presentado este jueves es la integración de la plataforma de trabajo en equipo y videoconferencias Teams, muy popular desde el inicio de la pandemia, y que ahora pasa a estar accesible directamente desde la barra de herramientas. En una apuesta por la interoperabilidad entre dispositivos, Windows 11 es compatible con las aplicaciones para móviles con sistema operativo Android , de manera que estas se podrán descargar al ordenador desde la tienda de aplicaciones.

La actual versión del sistema operativo, Windows 10, fue lanzada en 2015 y es usada de forma habitual por más de 1.300 millones de personas en todo el mundo, según datos de la propia compañía.

