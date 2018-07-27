Público
Luna de sangre Sigue en directo el eclipse lunar más largo del siglo

El fenómeno, uno de los acontecimientos astronómicos más importantes del verano, podrá observarse desde las 20.30.

NASA

Este viernes tiene lugar uno de los acontecimientos astronómicos más importantes del verano: un eclipse lunar con luna de sangre, que en Europa no observábamos desde hace dos años. El fenómeno ocurre cuando la Tierra se interpone entre el Sol y la Luna, proyectando una sombra que oscurece nuestro satélite. En este caso el eclipse lunar es total porque toda la Luna atraviesa la umbra, la parte más oscura y central de la sombra. Además será el eclipse con la totalidad más larga del siglo XXI, con 109 minutos.

El fenómeno podrá verse en directo desde Namibia, desde las 20.30 (hora peninsular, a través del canal Sky-live.tv con la colaboración del proyecto europeo STARS4ALL y del Observatorio de altas energías HESS.

