La NASA ha fijado 2024 como fecha para el retorno de los astronautas estadounidenses a la Luna, con un aterrizaje que se producirá en el Polo Sur. Como resultado de la reunión del National Space Council, -en presencia del vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence- se ha decidido acelerar los planes de regreso a la Luna en los próximos cinco años.
Con la mirada puesta en la misión tripulada a la superficie del Polo Sur de la Luna para 2024, el plan se centra en mantener para el próximo año el lanzamiento de la Misión Exploración 1, con la cápsula Orión en el cohete del Sistema de Lanzamiento Espacial (SLS), y enviar la primera misión tripulada a las inmediaciones de la Luna para el año 2022.
En un comunicado, el administrador de la NASA, Jim Bridenstine, aseguró que la agencia continuará "utilizando todos los medios necesarios" para garantizar el éxito de la misión para volver a la Luna y el posterior viaje a Marte.
"Tomaremos medidas en los próximos días y semanas para lograr estos objetivos. Hemos establecido un plan claro para la campaña de exploración de la NASA que abarca tres áreas estratégicas: la órbita baja de la Tierra, la Luna, y Marte y más allá en el espacio", explicó Bridenstine, que anunció además la creación de un nuevo departamento en la agencia denominado Moon to Mars Mission Directorate.
