La nave 'Crew Dragon' despega con éxito hacia la Estación Espacial Internacional

miami
Un cohete Falcon 9 de la compañía aeronáutica privada SpaceX con una nave en la que viajan dos astronautas de la NASA ha despegado con éxito este sábado desde Cabo Cañaveral, en Florida (EEUU), bajo la atenta mirada del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.
Se trata del primer vuelo espacial con tripulantes que se dirigen hacia a la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI) que parte desde suelo estadounidense en nueve años, después de una década alquilando naves rusas. También es la primera vez que una empresa privada, en colaboración con la NASA, lleva a cabo una operación de estas características.
El lanzamiento estaba previsto para el pasado miércoles, pero cuando solo restaban 16 minutos para el despegue, cuando sólo quedaban 16 minutos para el despegue, una tremenda tormenta eléctrica obligó al aplazamiento.
