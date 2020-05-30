Estás leyendo: La nave 'Crew Dragon' despega con éxito hacia la Estación Espacial Internacional

La nave 'Crew Dragon' despega con éxito hacia la Estación Espacial Internacional

Es el primer vuelo espacial con tripulantes que parte desde suelo estadounidense en nueve años y la primera vez que se hace en colaboración de la NASA con una empresa privada, la Space X.

El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y el vicepresidente de los Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, observan el lanzamiento del cohete SpaceX Falcon 9 y la nave espacial Crew Dragon en la misión SpaceX Demo-2 de la NASA a la Estación Espacial Internacional desde el Centro Espacial Kennedy de la NASA en Cabo Cañaveral, Florida.- REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

miami

efe

Un cohete Falcon 9 de la compañía aeronáutica privada SpaceX con una nave en la que viajan dos astronautas de la NASA ha despegado con éxito este sábado desde Cabo Cañaveral, en Florida (EEUU), bajo la atenta mirada del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.

Se trata del primer vuelo espacial con tripulantes que se dirigen hacia a la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI) que parte desde suelo estadounidense en nueve años, después de una década alquilando naves rusas. También es la primera vez que una empresa privada, en colaboración con la NASA, lleva a cabo una operación de estas características.

El lanzamiento estaba previsto para el pasado miércoles, pero cuando solo restaban 16 minutos para el despegue, cuando sólo quedaban 16 minutos para el despegue, una tremenda tormenta eléctrica obligó al aplazamiento.

