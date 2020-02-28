Estás leyendo: Posible nueva miniluna descubierta orbitando la Tierra

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Satélite Posible nueva miniluna descubierta orbitando la Tierra

Este satélite es conocido como un objeto capturado temporalmente, es una roca espacial que queda atrapada en la órbita del planeta durante varios meses o años antes de dispararse nuevamente al sistema solar.

Roca espacial cercana a la Tierra./ Nasa - Esa y J. Olmsted
Roca espacial cercana a la Tierra./ Nasa - Esa y J. Olmsted

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Madrid

Europa Press

Astrónomos del Observatorio Steward de la Universidad de Arizona creen que pueden haber descubierto un segundo satélite natural de la Tierra, o al menos uno temporal. Una miniluna, también conocida como un objeto capturado temporalmente, es una roca espacial que queda atrapada en la órbita de la Tierra durante varios meses o años antes de dispararse nuevamente al sistema solar distante, o quemarse en la atmósfera de nuestro planeta, informa Live Science.

Si bien los astrónomos sospechan que hay al menos una miniluna dando vueltas alrededor de la Tierra en un momento dado, estos pequeños satélites rara vez se descubren, probablemente debido a su tamaño relativamente pequeño. Hasta ahora, solo se había detectado un miniluna confirmada: un asteroide de 0,9 metros llamado 2006 RH120, que orbitó la Tierra durante 18 meses en 2006 y 2007.

Ahora, puede haber un segundo. Kacper Wierzchos, especialista senior en investigación de Catalina Sky Survey, financiado por la NASA y la Universidad de Arizona, anunció el descubrimiento de un nuevo objeto capturado temporalmente a través de Twitter el 25 de febrero. El objeto parece medir entre 1,9 a 3,5 metros de diámetro y tiene un brillo superficial típico de los asteroides ricos en carbono.

Según un modelo orbital del astrofísico aficionado y profesor de física de la escuela secundaria de San Francisco Tony Dunn, la potencial miniluna probablemente ha sido atrapado por la gravedad de la Tierra durante unos tres años y podría salir en abril de 2020, reanudando su viaje regular alrededor del sol.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú