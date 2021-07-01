Estás leyendo: La señal V-16 que sustituye a los triángulos se puede utilizar desde este jueves

La señal V-16 que sustituye a los triángulos se puede utilizar desde este jueves

Los conductores pueden empezar a usar la señalización luminosa, V-16, aunque no será obligatoria hasta 2026.  El dispositivo se coloca en la parte de arriba del automóvil sin necesidad de salir del vehículo.

Dispositivo luminiscente de señalización V-16.
Dispositivo luminiscente de señalización V-16. Dirección General de Tráfico

Los conductores que lo deseen pueden desde este jueves utilizar la señal luminosa de emergencia V-16 en lugar del tradicional triángulo de preseñalización de peligro, aunque no será obligatoria hasta el 1 de enero de 2026. El dispositivo luminoso (V-16) de color amarillo se colocará en la parte más alta posible del vehículo para avisar al resto de conductores, según establece un real decreto aprobado el pasado 16 de marzo por el Consejo de Ministros.

Según el RACE (Real Automóvil Club de España), casi un 20 % de los conductores ya disponen de esta nueva señal luminosa que sustituye al actual dispositivo de señalización de peligro consistente en dos triángulos colocados delante y detrás del vehículo inmovilizado.

Entre 2018 y 2020 un total de 42 personas fallecieron en vías interurbanas tras haber salido del coche

La V-16 aumenta la distancia a la que el vehículo inmovilizado es percibido y desde todas las direcciones y, además, evita que el conductor tenga que salir del coche ya que basta con sacar el brazo por la ventanilla para colocarla. Por el contrario, para poner los triángulos sí hay que bajar del vehículo, lo que conlleva un riesgo. Entre 2018 y 2020 un total de 42 personas fallecieron en vías interurbanas tras haber salido del coche.

Un estudio del RACE revela que tres de cada cuatro conductores -unos 20,5 millones- han tenido que detenerse alguna vez en la carretera como consecuencia de una avería o accidente y, de ellos, un 22 % no han colocado los triángulos de preseñalización de peligro y un 47 % ni siquiera saben cómo ponerlos de manera correcta. Ambos sistemas de señalización podrán convivir hasta el 1 de julio de 2026, cuando definitivamente desaparecerán los triángulos.

