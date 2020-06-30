barcelona
Un grupo de investigadores del Vall d'Hebron Instituto de Oncología (Vhio) ha participado en un estudio que ha demostrado la eficacia de un nuevo fármaco (Avapritinib) para los tumores avanzados del estroma gastrointestinal (Gist) con un tipo de mutación específica, que no tenía tratamiento hasta el momento.
Los resultados publicados en la revista The Lancet Oncology ha publicado los resultados del ensayo que ha liderado el OHSU Knight Cancer Institute de Portland y que ha contado con la participación del jefe del grupo de investigación traslacional en sarcomas del Vhio, César Serrano, ha informado el Vhio en un comunicado.
Los pacientes con este tipo de Gist no contaban con ningún tratamiento efectivo y "su supervivencia era de apenas un año", mientras que con esta nueva terapia han conseguido resultados efectivos en prácticamente la totalidad de los pacientes.
56 pacientes conforman el estudio
Serrano: "Los resultados del estudio confirman el potencial del nuevo fármaco"
En el estudio han participado 56 pacientes con Gist con esta mutación y 55 de ellos han obtenido una reducción tumoral, con "casi el 90% de éxito en una respuesta parcial o completa".
"Los resultados del estudio confirman el potencial del nuevo fármaco para proporcionar un beneficio clínico prolongado en estos pacientes con Gist", según ha relatado Serrano.
