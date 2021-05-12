La artista de 'performance' Marina Abramovic, Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Artes 2021

OviedoActualizado:
La artista serbia Marina Abramovic, conocida como la reina de la performance y con una carrera de más de cinco décadas, ha sido distinguida este miércoles con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Artes 2021, al que optaban cincuenta y nueve candidaturas de veinticuatro nacionalidades.
Entre sus principales obras se encuentra la serie Ritmos, Lips of Thomas, Barroco balcánico o La artista está presente, esta última realizada en 2010 en el Museo de Arte Moderno de Nueva York, donde Abramovic (Belgrado, 1946) estuvo sentada inmóvil en una silla un total de 700 horas durante tres meses y miraba a los ojos a los visitantes.
En el año 2010 se inauguró en el MoMa de Nueva York una gran retrospectiva de su obra que incluyó registros en vídeo desde la década de los setenta, fotografías y documentos, una instalación cronológica con la recreación por actores de acciones realizadas previamente por la artista.
En 2013 se estrenó el documental sobre esta retrospectiva La artista está presente, dirigido por Matthew Akers, que fue nominado a mejor documental en el Independent Spirit Awards 2013 y recibió el Premio del Público al mejor documental en el Festival de Cine de Berlín 2012.
El de las Artes, que el pasado año recayó de forma conjunta en el italiano Ennio Morricone −fallecido poco después a los 91 años− y el estadounidense John Williams por sus emblemáticas composiciones que han servido como bandas sonoras a cientos de películas, es el primero de los ocho galardones convocados anualmente por la Fundación que lleva el nombre del título de la heredera de la Corona en fallarse, y que este año alcanzan su cuadragésima primera edición.
