Abre el Museo Virtual de la Mujer Combatiente, un portal para conocer la historia de las mujeres en la guerra civil

El Museo Virtual de la Mujer Combatiente (MVMC) dirigido por los investigadores Gonzalo Berger y Tània Balló tiene el objetivo de crear un espacio histórico, visual y educativo sobre la participación de las mujeres como combatientes en la Guerra de España. El contenido de la plataforma es el resultado del proyecto de investigación Mujeres en guerra: vida y legado de las mujeres combatientes en la guerra civil española.
El proyecto se basa en la investigación y documentación de las mujeres que formaron parte de unidades de combate durante el conflicto que enfrentó a las organizaciones del Frente Popular y el Gobierno de la II República con los militares sublevados y sus aliados, entre 1936 y 1939.
A tal efecto, se trabaja en los principales fondos de archivos nacionales e internacionales que contienen documentación militar de la época, así como en archivos de carácter provincial o municipal. También se incluyen los aportes de archivos familiares o privados. Esta metodología tiene la finalidad de facilitar el análisis colectivo de los datos, así como la reconstrucción de las experiencias vitales de cada una de las combatientes documentadas.
Es un proyecto en constante evolución y, por tanto, se irán actualizando sus contenidos de manera periódica.
El museo es una plataforma digital que alberga:
-
Más de 3200 mujeres combatientes documentadas.
Datos inéditos sobre su afiliación, encuadramiento y destino.
Nuevos datos que rompen con mitos y proponen un cambio en el relato oficial sobre la participación de la mujer combatiente en la guerra de 1936.
'Combatientes', un especial de Público
Más de 100 desaparecieron en los frentes. Miles fueron presas, exiliadas, maltratadas, despreciadas, olvidadas. Son las luchadoras de la guerra civil española, combatieron contra el fascismo y nadie te ha contado sus historias. Ya es hora de que las conozcas. Únete ahora a La República de Público y recibe en tu casa nuestra nueva publicación impresa: Combatientes.
