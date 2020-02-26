La cantante Duffy explica por qué dejó la música: fue secuestrada y violada

La cantante galesa Duffy que alcanzó la fama con el sencillo Mercy en el año 2008 ha anunciado los motivos de su desaparición de la vida pública. La artista vendió nueve millones de copias con su disco Rockferry, que incluía su canción más conocida y, de un día para otro, se esfumó. A través de un escrito en su cuenta de Instagram, la artista ha contado que fue secuestrada, drogada y violada durante varios días.

"No os podéis imaginar la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto. Muchos de vosotros os habéis preguntado qué me pasó, dónde me metí y por qué. Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y me sentí increíble por poder hablar, al fin", ha expuesto la artista en un post que ha acompañado de una foto en blanco y negro.

"La verdad es, y creedme que estoy bien y a salvo ahora, que fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó su tiempo. No hay una forma suave de decirlo. Pero puedo afirmar que en la última década fueron miles y miles los días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. Ahora el sol brilla", continúa su escrito.

"No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. ¿Cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?", ha confesado. Su mensaje termina con una petición a sus seguidores: "Por favor, apoyadme para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva".