La cantante Duffy explica por qué dejó la música: fue secuestrada y violada

La cantante galesa Duffy que alcanzó la fama con el sencillo Mercy en el año 2008 ha anunciado los motivos de su desaparición de la vida pública. La artista vendió nueve millones de copias con su disco Rockferry, que incluía su canción más conocida y, de un día para otro, se esfumó. A través de un escrito en su cuenta de Instagram, la artista ha contado que fue secuestrada, drogada y violada durante varios días.
"No os podéis imaginar la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto. Muchos de vosotros os habéis preguntado qué me pasó, dónde me metí y por qué. Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y me sentí increíble por poder hablar, al fin", ha expuesto la artista en un post que ha acompañado de una foto en blanco y negro.
"La verdad es, y creedme que estoy bien y a salvo ahora, que fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó su tiempo. No hay una forma suave de decirlo. Pero puedo afirmar que en la última década fueron miles y miles los días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. Ahora el sol brilla", continúa su escrito.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
"No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. ¿Cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?", ha confesado. Su mensaje termina con una petición a sus seguidores: "Por favor, apoyadme para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva".
