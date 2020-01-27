Carolina Durante expulsa a un espectador durante su concierto por agredir a una chica

madridActualizado:
El grupo madrileño Carolina Durante interrumpió unos momentos su concierto del pasado fin de semana en una sala de València para advertir públicamente a los servicios de seguridad de que un espectador acababa de agredir a una joven, entre otros asistentes, y exigir que se le expulsara del establecimiento.
Según informa este lunes el grupo empresarial Salamandra, dueño de la sala Moon donde tuvo lugar el concierto, fue Diego Ibáñez, el vocalista de la banda, quien paró el concierto durante unos minutos y exclamó desde el micrófono: "¡Tú, fuera! Vas a pegar a una chavala, no me jodas, macho".
"De inmediato, la seguridad del local se hizo cargo del incidente, expulsando al hombre —de una mediana edad—, de la sala", explica el comunicado. Desde Salamandra se asegura que el grupo empresarial apoya la decisión tomada por la banda madrileña, rechaza este tipo de conductas y "no repara ni reparará en tomar la decisión de echar de todas sus salas a las personas que enturbien el ambiente".
Carolina Durante, una de las nuevas bandas nacionales de pop-rock que más conciertos ha ofrecido durante el año pasado, está inmersa en la gira de presentación de su disco homónimo en la que también toca algunos de sus temas anteriores más conocidos, como "Cayetano".
