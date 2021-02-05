Estás leyendo: Muere Christopher Plummer, el protagonista de 'Sonrisas y lágrimas'

Muere Christopher Plummer, el protagonista de 'Sonrisas y lágrimas'

El actor ganador de un Oscar falleció este viernes a los 91 años en su casa de Connecticut en Estados Unidos.

Christopher Plummer.
Christopher Plummer. EFE

El actor Christopher Plummer, protagonista del mítico musical "Sonrisas y lágrimas" junto a Julie Andrews, falleció este viernes a los 91 años en su casa de Connecticut en EEUU, según confirmó su familia.

"Chris era un hombre extraordinario que amaba y respetaba profundamente su profesión con excelentes modales a la antigua, un humor crítico y musicalidad en sus palabras. Era un tesoro nacional profundamente orgulloso de sus raíces canadienses", escribió su amigo y representante Lou Pitt al diario especializado Deadline.

Christopher Plummer en 'Sonrisas y Lagrimas'. Europa Press

Plummer, que continuó trabajando hasta cumplir los 90 años, con 82 años se convirtió en el galardonado más longevo en llevarse un Óscar por su trabajo en 'Beginners' (2012) y recientemente trabajó con Ridley Scott en 'Todo el dinero del mundo'. El actor canadiense estuvo nominado en otras dos ocasiones a los Oscar por 'Todo el dinero del mundo', donde sustituyó a Kevin Spacey, y por 'La última estación'

Una prolija carrera en el mundo del cine con participaciones en cintas como 'Sonrisas y Lágrimas', 'El hombre que pudo reinar', 'Una mente maravillosa', 'La caída del imperio romano' o 'El dilema'.

