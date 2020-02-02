Estás leyendo: La cinta española 'Klaus' gana el Bafta a mejor película de animación

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Premios Bafta La cinta española 'Klaus' gana el Bafta a mejor película de animación

'Klaus' se basa en la leyenda de Papá Noel para contar la historia de Jesper, un cartero que se marcha al ártico para abrir una oficina de correos.

Klaus
Klaus

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

efe

Klaus, del animador y guionista español Sergio Pablos, ha ganado el Bafta a mejor película de animación en la 73 edición de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión.

La cinta estrenada en la plataforma Netflix se ha impuesto a Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 y a A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Klaus se basa en la leyenda de Papá Noel para contar la historia de Jesper, un cartero que se marcha al ártico para abrir una oficina de correos.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú