De 'Cría cuervos' a 'Ay, Carmela': la mirada descarnada de Carlos Saura que cambió nuestro cine

De 'Cría cuervos' a 'Ay, Carmela': la mirada descarnada de Carlos Saura que cambió nuestro cine

Te ofrecemos un recorrido en imágenes por la filmografía selecta del director aragonés, fallecido apenas unas horas antes de recibir el Goya de Honor 2023.

  • 'La Caza', de Carlos Saura.
    1 de 6

    'La caza' (1965)

    El legado del cineasta aragonés Carlos Saura, fallecido este viernes a los 91 años en Madrid, es interminable. Su obra contiene trazas selectas de lo que fuimos como país. Un destilado que nos retrata como sociedad en toda su esencia. La caza es, en ese sentido, pura brutalidad, un reflejo de aquella España tallada en las hoscas aristas del No-Do y los paseíllos. 

  • 'Cría cuervos', de Carlos Saura
    2 de 6

    'Cría cuervos' (1975)

    La mirada diáfana de una Ana Torrent niña. Esa inquietud marca de la casa. El despertar al mundo propio de la infancia dándose de bruces con (de nuevo) la grisura franquista. Cría cuervos reflexiona sobre la culpa, la inocencia y los traumas. Lo hace con una Geraldine Chaplin en estado de gracia, con silencios que dicen mucho y con una canción que sobrecoge, aquel ¿Por qué te vas? de Janette.

  • 'Deprisa, deprisa', de Carlos Saura
    3 de 6

    'Deprisa, deprisa' (1981)

    Ya lo hizo con Los golfos (1960). En Deprisa, deprisa, Saura vuelve a colarse –veinte años después– en el suburbio con su mirada quirúrgica. Retratista del desamparo, el aragonés ahonda esta vez en la lacra de la droga, que causaba estragos por aquella época, y en la anemia existencial de una generación que no encuentra un camino. Descampados y jeringas. El jurado del Festival de Berlín le concedió el Oso de Oro.

  • 'Bodas de sangre', de Carlos Saura
    4 de 6

    'Bodas de sangre' (1981)

    La década de los ochenta fue un periodo fructífero para Saura. En Bodas de sangre, la primera de las entregas sobre el flamenco, el director nos brinda una de sus obras culmen. Una recreación del teatro de Lorca con la presencia hipnótica de Antonio Gades, Cristina Hoyos, Pepa Flores (Marisol). Pura magia, música y danza se dan cita en una cinta que sobrecoge.

  • 'El amor brujo', de Carlos Saura
    5 de 6

    'El amor brujo' (1986)

    El amor brujo es la tercera parte de la trilogía sobre el flamenco del aragonés. Nadie como él para retratar con la cámara la intensidad del flamenco. De espectros y fidelidades, El amor brujo de Saura nos devuelve la mirada de una gitana que vive acechada por el fantasma de su esposo. Una hechicera le recomienda bailar la danza del fuego para liberarse del espectro. El duende puede ser rodado. Saura supo hacerlo.

  • 'Ay, Carmela', de Carlos Saura
    6 de 6

    'Ay, Carmela' (1990)

    Quizá uno de sus mayores hitos. Con ¡Ay, Carmela! (1990), Saura abordó una vez más los años negros de la Guerra Civil. Basada en la obra teatral de José Sanchís Sinisterra, la cinta consiguió un gran éxito en los Goya, alcanzando 13 estatuillas. Un clásico de nuestro teatro y cine. Entre el ajuste de cuentas y la crónica sentimental de un país noqueado por la guerra. Un pueblo que ríe y que está devastado por dentro.

