Detenido el bailarín Rafael Amargo por organización criminal y tráfico de drogas

MADRIDActualizado:
El bailarín Rafael Amargo ha sido detenido este martes por los presuntos delitos de organización criminal y tráfico de drogas en una operación de la Policía Nacional que todavía está abierta.
En el marco de la misma, los agentes han arrestado a otras cuatro personas y está llevando a cabo varios registros, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.
La operación esta bajo secreto por orden judicial, si bien las fuentes han precisado que Amargo está en principio imputado por un delito de pertenencia a organización criminal y otro de tráfico de estupefacientes.
Rafael Amargo permanece en dependencias policiales, en concreto en los calabozos de la comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Centro, en la calle Leganitos de la capital.
Se da la circunstancia de que Rafael Amargo tiene previsto estrenar Yerma en el Teatro La Latina, en Madrid, el próximo jueves, en una revisión muy personal de la obra de Federico García Lorca.
