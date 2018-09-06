Dolores O'Riordan murió ahogada por beber demasiado alcohol

La cantante de The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, murió el pasado 15 de enero a los 46 años en la bañera de la habitación de un hotel de Londres, ciudad en la que se encontraba para unas sesiones de grabación.
Su muerte no fue considerada sospechosa por la policía y este jueves, día en el que hubiera cumplido 47 años, se confirma que la irlandesa murió ahogada por una intoxicación etílica. Así las cosas, según el informe forense recogido por la BBC, O'Riordan murió de forma accidental por beber demasiado alcohol y su cadáver no presentaba heridas.
Los investigadores encontraron cinco pequeñas botellas de alcohol y una botella de champán en la habitación de la artista, que sobrepasaba cuatro veces el límite legal para conducir, según el test toxicológico.
También se hallaron en el lugar de su muerte medicamentos recetados por su trastorno bipolar, aunque O'Riordan tenía solo una cantidad "terapéutica" de esos compuestos en su sangre.
