Dolores O'Riordan murió ahogada por beber demasiado alcohol

El cuerpo de la la cantante de The Cranberries fue encontrado en la bañera de la habitación de un hotel de Londres.

Imagen de archivo de la cantante del grupo musical The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, durante una actuación de su gira en solitario en Zúrich, Suiza, el 1 de junio de 2007. La cantante irlandesa ha fallecido hoy, 15 de enero de 2018, a los 46 años de eda

Imagen de archivo de Dolores O'Riordan durante una actuación de su gira en solitario en Zúrich, Suiza, el 1 de junio de 2007. - EFE/ WALTER BIERI

La cantante de The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, murió el pasado 15 de enero a los 46 años en la bañera de la habitación de un hotel de Londres, ciudad en la que se encontraba para unas sesiones de grabación.

Su muerte no fue considerada sospechosa por la policía y este jueves, día en el que hubiera cumplido 47 años, se confirma que la irlandesa murió ahogada por una intoxicación etílica. Así las cosas, según el informe forense recogido por la BBC, O'Riordan murió de forma accidental por beber demasiado alcohol y su cadáver no presentaba heridas.

Los investigadores encontraron cinco pequeñas botellas de alcohol y una botella de champán en la habitación de la artista, que sobrepasaba cuatro veces el límite legal para conducir, según el test toxicológico.

También se hallaron en el lugar de su muerte medicamentos recetados por su trastorno bipolar, aunque O'Riordan tenía solo una cantidad "terapéutica" de esos compuestos en su sangre.

