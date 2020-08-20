'Público' estrena en exclusiva el documental ‘Después de las Ocho’.

MadridActualizado:
A 20 años del estallido racista en El Ejido, Almería, Público estrena en exclusiva para sus lectores en esta página el documental Después de las ocho, de la productora Bruna y L’Observatori Desc.
El estreno para el público tendrá lugar el domingo 22 de noviembre, pero si eres parte de La República de Público y apoyas nuestro trabajo, puedes verlo en preestreno exclusivo en esta página desde el viernes 20 de noviembre. Solo tienes que iniciar sesión. El documental podrá verse en Filmin a la semana siguiente.
Después de las ocho narra, tomando como punto de partida los ataques racistas que tuvieron lugar en el año 2000 en la localidad almeriense, cómo se ha consolidado un sistema de explotación de mano de obra migrante en el campo para exportar la verdura al norte de Europa, generando las mismas tensiones raciales que la extrema derecha ha aprovechado para crecer durante los últimos años.
