El narrador gaditano obtiene el galardón por su novela 'Totalidad sexual del cosmos' (Seix Barral), una novela que destaca por "su prosa poderosa y transparente, de rítmica tensión narrativa, y su análisis sobre la investigación como acto de amor exacerbado"-

Juan Bonilla
Juan Bonilla en una imagen de archivo. — ARCHIVO / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

EFE

El escritor Juan Bonilla (Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz) ha obtenido este jueves el premio Nacional de Narrativa por Totalidad sexual del cosmos (Seix Barral), una novela que destaca por "su prosa poderosa y transparente, de rítmica tensión narrativa, y su análisis sobre la investigación como acto de amor exacerbado".

El jurado del galardón, dotado con 20.000 euros, ha estado presidido por María José Gálvez Salvador, directora general del Libro.

