Fallece a los 52 años el actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra

MadridActualizado:
El actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra, conocido por sus trabajos teatrales en La vida es sueño o El perro del hortelano, o películas como REC, ha fallecido hoy a los 52 años, según ha informado la Compañía Nacional de Teatro Clásico.
A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, la CNTC ha dado a conocer la muerte de éste intérprete, muy vinculado a esa institución gracias a montajes como La vida es sueño, La verdad sospechosa o El perro del hortelano.
"Lamentamos enormemente la terrible pérdida del actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra, durante varios años muy vinculado a la CNTC. Nunca te olvidaremos Óscar. DEP", ha expresado la CNTC, que no indica la causa del fallecimiento.
Lamentamos enormemente la terrible pérdida del actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra, durante varios años muy vinculado a la CNTC en montajes como "La vida es sueño", "La verdad sospechosa" o "El perro del hortelano" (en la foto). Nunca te olvidaremos Óscar. DEP pic.twitter.com/ith907FV5E— TEATRO CLASICO -CNTC (@TEATROCLASICO) June 5, 2021
Zafra (1969) también ha aparecido en otras producciones como la serie Querido maestro y las películas El patio de mi cárcel, REC o Todo por el juego.
Su último trabajo ha sido en la película de John Madden Operation Mincemeat, que se estrenará en 2022, y donde Sánchez da vida al Coronel Cerruti.
