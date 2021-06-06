Estás leyendo: Fallece a los 52 años el actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra

Fallece a los 52 años el actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra

La Compañía Nacional de Teatro Clásico ha dado a conocer la muerte de éste intérprete, muy vinculado a esa institución gracias a montajes como "La vida es sueño", "La verdad sospechosa" o "El perro del hortelano".

Imagen del actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra.
Imagen del actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra. CNTC

Madrid

Actualizado:

El actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra, conocido por sus trabajos teatrales en La vida es sueño o El perro del hortelano, o películas como REC, ha fallecido hoy a los 52 años, según ha informado la Compañía Nacional de Teatro Clásico.

A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, la CNTC ha dado a conocer la muerte de éste intérprete, muy vinculado a esa institución gracias a montajes como La vida es sueño, La verdad sospechosa o El perro del hortelano.

"Lamentamos enormemente la terrible pérdida del actor Óscar Sánchez Zafra, durante varios años muy vinculado a la CNTC. Nunca te olvidaremos Óscar. DEP", ha expresado la CNTC, que no indica la causa del fallecimiento.

Zafra (1969) también ha aparecido en otras producciones como la serie Querido maestro y las películas El patio de mi cárcelREC o Todo por el juego.

Su último trabajo ha sido en la película de John Madden Operation Mincemeat, que se estrenará en 2022, y donde Sánchez da vida al Coronel Cerruti.

