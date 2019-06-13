Público
Edith González Fallece la actriz Edith González tras una larga lucha contra el cáncer de ovarios

González, una de las figuras más populares de las telenovelas mexicanas, murió este jueves a los 54 años víctima de un cáncer que le fue diagnosticado en 2016.

Edith González en 'Doña Bárbara', una de sus telenovelas más populares | Instagram

La actriz mexicana Edith González ha fallecido este jueves víctima de un cáncer de ovarios que le fue detectado hace tres años, según informaron los amigos de la fallecida y la cadena local Televisa.

"Lamentablemente, falleció la actriz Edith González la madrugada de este jueves a consecuencia del cáncer que padecía", informó Televisa Espectáculos, grupo de comunicación al que estuvo por mucho tiempo vinculada la actriz.

