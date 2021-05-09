Estás leyendo: Fallece el escritor y poeta José Manuel Caballero Bonald, ganador del premio Cervantes

Bonald fue reconocido con el Premio Nacional de la Crítica en tres ocasiones, el Nacional las Letras Españolas en 2005, y al año siguiente el Nacional de Poesía, además del Reina Sofía de Poesía Iberoamericana en 2004.

Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 17 de marzo de 2015, del escritor andaluz José Manuel Caballero Bonald, premio Cervantes en 2012, que ha fallecido en Madrid a la edad de 94 años.
Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 17 de marzo de 2015, del escritor andaluz José Manuel Caballero Bonald, premio Cervantes en 2012, que ha fallecido en Madrid a la edad de 94 años. EFE/Archivo/Paco Campos

El escritor José Manuel Caballero Bonald, premio Cervantes en 2012 y un destacado miembro de la Generación de los 50, ha fallecido en Madrid a la edad de 94 años, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes próximas al poeta y del Instituto Cervantes.

En 2016 sumó un galardón más a su larga lista de premios, el Francisco Umbral al Libro del año (2015), por su poemario Desaprendizajes, considerado uno de los títulos culminantes de su obra.

Hijo de padre cubano criollo y madre francesa, Caballero Bonald nació en Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) el 11 de noviembre de 1926. En 1952 publicó su primera obra literaria, el poemario Las adivinaciones.

En su prosa destacan Toda la noche oyeron pasar los pájaros (1981, Premio Ateneo de Sevilla); En la casa del padre (1988, Premio Plaza y Janés); Campo de Agramante (1992, reeditada en 2005); La costumbre de vivir (2001, reeditado en 2004); y Oficio de lector (2013).

Es autor de ensayos como Luces y sombras del flamenco (1975), reeditado en 2007; Luis de Góngora (1982), Sevilla en tiempos de Cervantes (1991), Mar adentro (2002) o Un Madrid literario (2009).

