Fallece el historiador Josep Fontana

Profesor emérito de la Universidad Pompeu Fabra y considerado como uno de los historiadores más prestigiosos de España, ha muerto este martes en Barcelona a los 86 años de edad

Josep Fontana en un moment de l'entrevista. JORGE SÁNCHEZ

El historiador Josep Fontana. JORGE SÁNCHEZ

El historiador y profesor emérito de la Universidad Pompeu Fabra Josep Fontana ha fallecido este martes en Barcelona a los 86 años de edad, según han confirmado fuentes editoriales.

Licenciado en Filosofía y Letras por la Universidad de Barcelona, fue alumno de Jaume Vicens Vives y de Ferran Soldevilla y estaba considerado como uno de los historiadores más prestigiosos de España, con obras de referencia como Por el bien del Imperio. Una historia del mundo desde 1945 o La quiebra de la monarquía absoluta (1814-1820).

Su última obra fue el monumental ensayo El siglo de la revolución (Crítica), donde planteaba que, aunque el último no ha sido un siglo revolucionario, puesto que las propuestas de la Revolución Rusa acabaron derrotadas, sí ha sido "el siglo de la revolución, en la medida en que estas propuestas, en su doble papel de esperanzas para unos y de amenazas para otros, han marcado toda su historia", según explicaba en una entrevista con Efe.

Militante del PSUC hasta principios de los años ochenta, fue distinguido en su trayectoria con la Cruz de Sant Jordi, en 2006, y también con el Premio Nacional a la Trayectoria Profesional y Artística en 2007.

