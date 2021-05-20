Estás leyendo: Fallece el poeta Francisco Brines a los 89 años

Francisco Brines Fallece el poeta Francisco Brines a los 89 años

Miembro de la generación de los 50, recibió el Premio Cervantes en 2020 y atesoraba también el Nacional de Literatura, el Reina Sofía de Poesía Iberoamericana, el Internacional de Poesía Federico García Lorca y el Nacional de la Crítica.

El poeta valenciano Francisco Brines celebra en su casa familiar en Oliva (València) el Premio Cervantes 2020.
El poeta Francisco Brines celebra el Premio Cervantes 2020 en su casa familiar en Oliva (València) . EFE

El poeta valenciano Francisco Brines ha fallecido este jueves a la edad de 89 años después de varios días ingresado en el Hospital de Gandia donde fue intervenido de urgencia de una hernia el pasado día 15 de mayo.

Fuentes del entorno del artista han apuntado que la muerte se ha producido sobre las 21.50 horas por complicaciones de su estado de salud.

Francisco Brines fue ingresado un día después de que los reyes le entregaran el Premio Cervantes 2020 en su hogar en la finca familiar Elca, en Oliva (Valencia), el lugar que ha inspirado muchos de sus poemas, al no poderse celebrar la ceremonia el 23 de abril por su delicado estado de salud.

Además de ser uno de los pocos poetas supervivientes de la generación de los 50, Francisco Brines atesora también el Premio Nacional de Literatura, el Reina Sofía de Poesía Iberoamericana, el Internacional de Poesía Federico García Lorca y el Nacional de la Crítica.

