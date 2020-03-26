Estás leyendo: El género del covid-19: ¿femenino o masculino?

El género del covid-19: ¿femenino o masculino?

La RAE afirma que "si se sobrentiende el sustantivo tácito 'enfermedad', lo más adecuado sería el uso en femenino: la COVID-19". También considera válido el masculino, "más frecuente su uso por influencia del género de coronavirus y del de otras enfermedades víricas"

La COVID-19.- YOUTUBE

Hasta la fecha nadie había oficializado nada. El artículo que se le adjudicó popularmente al COVID-19 era masculino. Desde que comenzara la emergencia, los usuarios, la prensa, los políticos e incluso los expertos echaron mano de un modo, si se quiere, natural al artículo masculino, era el covid-19 y no la covid-19. Quizá por que se entendió que el término hacía referencia a el virus.

Pues bien, esto ha cambiado. La RAE ha hablado y ha dictaminado cuál es su preferencia: "Si se sobrentiende el sustantivo tácito enfermedad, lo más adecuado sería el uso en femenino: la COVID-19". Un uso que, por cierto, la OMS ya implementa en todos sus escritos, decantándose por el género femenino cuando lo cierto es que su uso más estandarizado era el de género masculino.

La RAE, pese a que asume que en este caso "es más frecuente su uso como masculino (el COVID-19) por influencia del género de coronavirus", recomienda a los usuarios a que utilicen el femenino al entender que es "lo más adecuado". No obstante, y tal y como recalca a través de su web, considera igualmente el masculino. 

