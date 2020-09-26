La georgiana 'Beginning' se lleva la Concha de Oro del Festival de San Sebastián

San Sebastián
La película georgiana Beginning, opera prima de la directora Dea Kulumbegashvili (Georgia, 1986), se ha alzado con la Concha de Oro a la mejor película del 68 Festival de Cine de San Sebastián.
La cinta se ha llevado también la Concha de Plata a la mejor dirección, el premio al mejor guion y la Concha de Plata a la mejor actriz para su protagonista, Ia Sukhitashvili.
"La película ha sido una revelación, un momento de cine auténtico que llena de llamas la pantalla", ha dicho el presidente del jurado, el italiano Luca Guadagnino, al entregar el último premio de la noche. Kulumbegashvili se ha limitado a agradecer los premios en el escenario y sus productores han alabado la "gran visión" de la directora.
La historia transcurre en un tranquilo pueblo de provincias y gira en torno a los conflictos de una mujer atrapada en una comunidad de Testigos de Jehová abordando temas como la violencia de género y el fanatismo religioso. Se trata de una propuesta estética y narrativa radical de las que dividen a la crítica y generan encendidos debates. Su directora, que estudió en la Universidad de Columbia, en Nueva York, ha dedicado cinco años de su vida a prepararla.
Kulumbegashvili ha dirigido los cortometrajes Ukhilavi sivrtseebi (Invisible Spaces, 2014), que compitió en la Sección Oficial de cortos del Festival de Cannes, y Léthé (2016), con el que regresó al certamen francés, esta vez dentro de la Quincena de Realizadores.
Beginning es su primer largometraje y forma parte de la selección oficial del Festival de Cannes 2020, cancelado por la covid-19.
