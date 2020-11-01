madrid
El saxofonista, clarinetista y compositor Pedro Iturralde ha fallecido este domingo a los 91 años de edad, según ha informado Radio 5. Iturralde fue profesor del Conservatorio de Madrid y colaborador de la Orquesta Sinfónica de RTVE. En 1992, recibió el premio a la Creación Musical, Literaria y Plástica de la Comunidad de Madrid.
El músico, considerado una de las grandes figuras del jazz español, alternó a lo largo de su vida las tareas pedagógicas con la interpretación de dicho estilo musical.
En 1965, Iturralde grabó el disco Jazz Flamenco, en el que colaboró con el guitarrista Paco de Lucía; y en 1968 colaboró con el pianista Hawpton Hawes para grabar, junto a su cuarteto, Pedro Iturralde Quartet Featuring Hawpton Hawes.
En 1972, se trasladó a Estados Unidos para estudiar en el Berklee College of Music de Boston, por el que fue becado. En ese mismo año le fue concedido el primer premio en un concurso de composición, en la ciudad de Mónaco, con la pieza Like Coltrane. En 1978, ganó de nuevo un premio, esta vez el segundo premio de composición en el Festival de Mónaco con la composición Toy.
Iturralde colaboró con la Orquesta Nacional de España y con la Orquesta Sinfónica de RTVE, así como con la Orquesta de Cámara de Víctor Martín, al margen de sus actuaciones clásicas, a dúo, con el pianista Agustín Serrano.
Asimismo, destacaron sus apariciones junto al Cuarteto de Saxofones, con el que grabó el disco Sax a Pel, en 1994; o junto al L'Ensemble de Saxofones de Lyon. También cabe resaltar su labor como compositor de bandas sonoras de películas, entre las cuales podemos reseñar su dirección musical y composición en la película El viaje a ninguna parte, de Fernando Fernán Gómez.
