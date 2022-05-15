Estás leyendo: Así fue la interpretación del 'SloMo' de Chanel en el Festival de Eurovisión 2022

La posición obtenida por la cantante fue la mejor desde que Anabel Conde acabara segunda en 1995.

14/05/2022 La cantante Chanel, durante su actuación en la final de Eurovisión celebrada en Turín (Italia)
La cantante Chanel, durante su actuación en la final de Eurovisión celebrada en Turín (Italia). Marco Bertorello / AFP

Traje negro con motivos taurinos, abanico rojo... Atuendo listo para una actuación que llevó a Chanel y, por ende, a España al podio de Eurovisión. Con cada movimiento del baile realizado con total precisión y un dominio vocal absoluto, la cantante cubana consiguió 459 puntos, la calificación más alta del país en el festival, y un merecido tercer puesto, el mejor de España desde 1995.

