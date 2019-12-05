Público
Público

La investigadora Dunia Etura, Premio Clara Campoamor 

El Centro de Estudios Políticos y Constitucionales reconoce así su tesis: 'De esposas a ciudadanas: las mujeres en el programa Informe Semanal durante la transición democrática (1973-1979)'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La investigadora Dunia Etura. / Universidad de Valladolid

La investigadora Dunia Etura. / Universidad de Valladolid

La doctora en investigación Dunia Etura Hernández ha sido galardonada por el Centro de Estudios Políticos y Constitucionales –órgano dependiente del Gobierno– con el Premio Clara Campoamor 2018. Así lo ha comunicado la institución en su página web, donde ha anunciado el fallo definitivo de este premio concedido a la mejor tesis doctoral en los campos de Humanidades, Ciencias Jurídicas o Ciencias Sociales. 

La decisión ha sido unánime y reconoce así el trabajo de Etura, la tesis 'De esposas a ciudadanas: las mujeres en el programa Informe Semanal durante la transición democrática (1973-1979)'. Dicha investigación, ha sido dirigida a su vez por la Dra. Virginia Martín Jiménez. 

Más allá de este premio, el jurado decidió, también de manera unánime, otorgar una mención especial a la tesis 'La desigualdad de género en la prehistoria ibérica: Una aproximación multi-variable', de la Doctora Marta Cintas Peña, dirigida por el Dr. Leonardo García Sanjuán.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas