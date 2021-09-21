La lava rodea una casa: "¡Salvada o aislada! Todo es así en La Palma"

madrid
"¡Salvada o aislada! Todo es así en La Palma" comentaba el fotógrafo Alfonso Escalero sobre la fotografía publicada en su Instagram se ha hecho famosa en la red, en la que aparece una casa siendo rodeada por la lava. Algunos usuarios de su cuenta calificaban de "milagro" lo sucedido con la vivienda, otros de "espectáculo de la naturaleza" .
La fotografía de Escalero es una entre las muchas imágenes sorprendentes que deja la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja en La Palma, de cómo la lava va engullendo todo a su paso en pocos minutos, aunque hay algunos que opinan que "hasta el fuego respeta algunas construcciones humanas".
Aunque algunos internautas disfrutan las imágenes desde sus pantallas, Escalero se sinceraba con sus seguidores comentando no tiene valor este martes para continuar fotografiando el fenómeno. "Saldremos por la noche como los burros, con los ojos tapados ", comentaba.
