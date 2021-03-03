Estás leyendo: El Louvre recupera dos obras robadas hace cuarenta años

El Louvre recupera dos obras robadas hace cuarenta años

Se trata de dos piezas de una armadura del siglo XVI que les habían robado en 1983 y que serán expuestas en la sala de Objetos de Arte del ala Richelieu.

Turistas ante el museo del Louvre, en París. / IAN LANGSDON (EFE)
París

El Museo del Louvre anunció este miércoles que ha recuperado dos piezas de una armadura del siglo XVI que les habían robado en 1983 y que serán nuevamente expuestas en la sala de Objetos de Arte del ala Richelieu.

"El museo del Louvre se alegra de que estas dos piezas de armadura de la época renacentista hayan podido ser recuperadas gracias al trabajo de los investigadores", indicó un portavoz del Louvre.

Se trata de un casco tipo borgoñota y una coraza de hierro con decoración en relieve e incrustaciones en oro, fabricados en la región de Milán en la segunda mitad del siglo XVI.

Las piezas habían sido donadas al Estado francés en 1922 por la baronesa Salomon de Rotschild, detalla el Louvre.

El 1 de mayo de 1983, la vitrina en la que ambas obras eran expuestas apareció destrozada y las circunstancias de la desaparición del conjunto militar han permanecido siendo una incógnita.

"La desaparición de los objetos inquietó profundamente al conjunto del personal de la época", asegura el museo.

Las obras fueron localizadas en Burdeos a mediados de enero en el marco de una herencia, cuando el experto de antigüedades que acudió a los trámites alertó a la policía de la oficina de lucha contra el tráfico de bienes culturales ante su sospecha sobre el origen del lote.

La investigación abierta por la Fiscalía de Burdeos tratará de esclarecer cómo ambas piezas llegaron a esta familia. 

