Un matrimonio descubre en una subasta que sus dos estatuas de jardín son originales del Antiguo Egipto

Las dos obras de cinco mil años de antigüedad se vendieron por 200.000 euros.

Perfil de las estatuas egipcias en la casa de subastas.
Perfil de las estatuas egipcias en la casa de subastas. Casa de Subastas Mander

Un matrimonio británico decide vender a una casa de subastas dos estatuas en mal estado que estaban en el jardín y que creían que eran imitaciones del siglo XVIII, la sorpresa viene cuando un rumor resulta ser cierto: las estatuas son originales de Antiguo Egipto.

Las dos obras fueron llevadas a la casa de subastas Mander para venderlas porque los dueños se mudaban. El matrimonio creía que eran una copia, de hecho, cuando adquirieron ellos las esculturas fueron vendidas como tal y les costaron unos pocos cientos de libras. Así, la subasta comenzó con un precio de salida entre 300 y 500 libras, sin embargo, a los quince minutos algunos inversores alzaron rápidamente la puja hasta las 195.000 libras (230.400 euros) ante el rumor de que esas estatuas fueran originales, según informa la casa de subastas a la CNN.

Tras la compra y su posterior análisis por un grupo de expertos se concluyó que las obras, efectivamente, tenían cinco mil años de antigüedad y habían pertenecido al Antiguo Egipto. El mayor problema de las estatuas es su mal estado debido a que habían estado mucho tiempo a la intemperie y  habían sido reparadas con cemento por el desconocimiento de su verdadero valor artístico. 

