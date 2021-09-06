Estás leyendo: Muere el actor Michael K. Williams, el gran Omar Little de 'The Wire', según 'NY Post'

El periódico neoyorquino, que cita a fuentes policiales, apunta a una posible sobredosis como causa de su fallecimiento.

El actor Michael K. Williams interpretó a Omar Little en la serie 'The Wire'. HBO

nueva york

El actor Michael K. Williams, conocido por dar vida al personaje de Omar Little en la serie de televisión The Wire, fue encontrado muerto este lunes en su apartamento de Brooklyn, Nueva York, según el diario New York Post.

El periódico, que cita a fuentes policiales, apunta a una posible sobredosis como causa de la muerte, aunque no está confirmado.

Michael K. Williams, de 54 años, saltó a la fama gracias a su papel en la popular The Wire y ha aparecido también en otras conocidas series como Boardwalk Empire.

