Estás leyendo: La misteriosa escritora Carmen Mola, pseudónimo de tres guionistas, gana el Premio Planeta con 'La bestia'

Público
Público

La misteriosa escritora Carmen Mola, pseudónimo de tres guionistas, gana el Premio Planeta con 'La bestia'

Se revela que Mola es un pseudónimo compuesto por Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez y Antonio Mercero.

La misteriosa escritora Carmen Mola, pseudónimo de tres guionistas, gana el Premio Planeta con 'La bestia'
Carmen Mola (seudónimo que se ha desvelado que está compuesto por Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez y Antonio Mercero) gana el Premio Planeta con 'La bestia'. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Carmen Mola, pseudónimo de tres guionistas, ha ganado en la noche de este viernes el 70º Premio Planeta, en la primera edición que el galardón tendrá una dotación de un millón de euros para el ganador, con la novela La bestia.

La ganadora del Planeta, que de hecho es un nombre seudónimo, se había ocultado tras el falso nombre de Sergio López y el título ficticio de su obra era Ciudad de fuego, mientras que la finalista de este destacado premio ha sido Paloma Sánchez-Garnica, que se presentó bajo el seudónimo de Yuri Zhivago, por la novela Últimos días en Berlín, que llevaba el título ficticio de "Hijos de la ira".

Mola, que es el pseudónimo que se ha desvelado que está compuesto por Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez y Antonio Mercero, tiene tres novelas publicadas 'La novia gitana', 'La red púrpura' y 'La nena', todas ellas protagonizadas por la inspectora Elena Blanco.

Etiquetas

selección público