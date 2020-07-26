Estás leyendo: Muere a los 104 años Olivia de Havilland, la última estrella de la edad dorada de Hollywood

Muere a los 104 años Olivia de Havilland, la última estrella de la edad dorada de Hollywood

La actriz ha muerto por causas naturales en su casa de París, donde vivía desde hace más de 60 años.

Los Ángeles (EEUU)

Actualizado:

efe

La actriz Olivia de Havilland, protagonista de la legendaria Gone With de Wind (1939), falleció hoy a los 104 años, informaron este domingo medios locales que citan a su publicista Lisa Goldberg.

Havilland, ganadora de dos premios Óscar, murió por causas naturales en su casa de París (Francia), donde vivía desde hace más de 60 años. 

