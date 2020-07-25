Muere a los 73 años Peter Green, uno de los fundadores de Fleetwood Mac

El guitarrista inglés Peter Green, uno de los fundadores de la banda de rock Fleetwood Mac en 1967, ha muerto a los 73 años, informó este sábado el despacho jurídico que representa a su familia, Swan Turton.

"Es con pesar que la familia de Peter Green anuncia su muerte este fin de semana, pacíficamente mientras dormía", se manifiesta en un comunicado, en el que se adelanta que en los próximos días "habrá otra declaración".

Nacido en el barrio londinense de Bethnal Green, en una familia judía, el 29 de octubre de 1946, Green fundó el grupo, que dejaría en 1970, con el batería Mick Fleetwood, el guitarrista Jeremy Spencer y el bajista John McVic.

Green abandonó el grupo, que llegaría a vender más de 120 millones de discos en todo el mundo, cuando se vio afectado por enfermedades mentales.

Combinado con un consumo de drogas, eventualmente fue diagnosticado con esquizofrenia y pasó tiempo internado en centros psiquiátricos, donde se le aplicaron tratamientos electroconvulsivos en la década de los setenta.

Green, que fue uno de los guitarristas más respetados de su generación y sacó varios discos en solitario, y otros miembros de Fleetwood Mac ingresaron en el Rock & Roll Hall of Fame de Estados Unidos en 1998.

Tras el álbum de debut, Fleetwood Mac (1968), el grupo saltó a la fama con los discos de blues Mr Wondeful (1968) y Then Play On (1969), y posteriormente Future Games (1971), Bare Trees (1972) y Rumouts (1977), de corte pop.

Su último trabajo de estudio, con la banda reformada después de varios cambios de componentes, fue Say You Will, en 2003, si bien después sacaron numerosas recopilaciones y grabaciones de actuaciones en directo, y siguen siendo un grupo de referencia para legiones de admiradores.