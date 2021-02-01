Muere el actor Dustin Diamond, conocido por su papel de 'Screech' en 'Salvados por la campana'

El actor estadounidense Dustin Diamond, conocido por su papel de 'Screech' en la serie juvenil de la década de 1990 'Salvados por la campana', ha fallecido debido a un cáncer de pulmón, según ha revelado su representante.

Diamond ha muerto a los 44 años de edad después de que su estado "decayera notablemente en la última semana", ha indicado un portavoz del actor, Roger Paul, citado por la cadena NBC. "Fue desconectado del respirador para intentar llevarlo a una clínica para enfermos terminales. Cuando murió estaban junto a él dos personas muy cercanas", ha añadido.

El cáncer de Diamond trascendió a la opinión pública hace un mes, cuando su representante explicó que estaban intentando localizar la ubicación exacta y naturaleza de la enfermedad

Diamond fue el único miembro del elenco original que no fue llamado para el relanzamiento de la serie el año pasado a través de la plataforma Peacock, aunque los otros actores señalaron que la puerta estaba abierta.

Tras el fin de la serie su vida personal ha pasado por algunos altibajos. En 2015 fue sentenciado a cuatro meses de prisión por un altercado en Wisconsin con un apuñalamiento de por medio y cinco años antes afrontó dificultades por el pago de su hipoteca.

En 2009, publicó una biografía, 'Behind the Bell' en la que no pintó un retrato amable de sus excompañeros de reparto, de lo que posteriormente se arrepentiría, como confesó en 2016 en una entrevista que concedió a Mario López, quien precisamente fue parte del show. Diamond le confesó a su excompañero que el libro fue escrito por otra persona que lo entrevistó y luego fabricó muchas de las alegaciones vertidas en la publicación, que tenían que ver con drogas y sexo.