Estás leyendo: Muere el actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, uno de los grandes iconos del cine francés

Público
Público

Muere el actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, uno de los grandes iconos del cine francés

El intérprete galo, protagonista de películas como 'Al final de la escapada' o 'El profesional', tenía 88 años.

El actor francés Belmondo, en 2017.
El actor francés Belmondo, en 2017. Ian Lagnsdon (EFE)

parís

Actualizado:

El actor francés Jean-Paul Belmondo, uno de los grandes iconos del cine francés, falleció este lunes a los 88 años tras llevar una larga temporada retirado, según anunció su abogado y amigo, Michel Godest, a la prensa francesa.

Belmondo, que había sufrido un accidente cerebrovascular en 2001, se apagó "tranquilamente", según dijo Godest, quien con voz emocionada comunicó la noticia en el canal televisivo BFMTV y señaló que su muerte era "una pérdida para toda Francia".

Belmondo, que saltó a la fama internacional con Al final de la escapada (À bout de souffle, 1960), trabajó con varios de los grandes directores de la nouvelle vague francesa, como Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, Louis Malle o Claude Chabrol en los años 60.

La sirena del Mississippi, Une femme est une femme o El ladrón de París fueron algunos de sus filmes más destacados de esa época.

Poco a poco se fue especializando en papeles de seductor y aventurero caradura, incluso de gánster, aprovechando su físico de exboxeador y su sonrisa contagiosa, en filmes como El Magnífico, Borsalino, El profesional, El hombre de Río o El clan de los marselleses.

En estas películas destacó realizando sus propias escenas de acción, sin dobles, lo que realzó aún más el espíritu aventurero.

Actor en 92 películas, incluyendo cortos y papeles menores, su última aparición en pantalla data de 2009, en el corto Allons-y! Alonzo!

Etiquetas

selección público