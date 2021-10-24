Muere la actriz de 'Veneno' Laura Frenchkiss

madrid
Ha muerto la actriz Laura Frenchkiss a los 66 años. La intérprete había dado vida a Rocío, una de las amigas de Cristina Ortiz en la serie homónimaVeneno. El deceso lo ha hecho público la productora de la serie, Suma Content, a través de un comunicado en sus redes sociales.
Su personaje, retrató parte de su vida ya que tanto Laura, como Rocío, ejercían la prostitución en el Parque del Oeste en la década de los 90. Frenchkiss era considerada un icono LGTBI+, debido a su trayectoria desde mediados de los 70 en la lucha por el antifranquismo, además de su presencia en los escenarios, que la convirtió en una conocida vedette.
Hoy, muchos de sus compañeros de rodaje, se han hecho eco de la noticia y han compartido en redes sociales el dolor que les produce su pérdida.
